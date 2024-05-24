fb
Detroit Lions Continue To Get More Athletic

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Continue To Get More Athletic

The Detroit Lions’ commitment to enhancing their roster’s athleticism is evident in the numbers. Kent Lee Platte, the mind behind the Relative Athletic Score (RAS), provides a clear picture of how the Lions stack up against other NFL teams in terms of athleticism. As the offseason unfolds, these statistics offer insights into the team’s strategic recruitment and development efforts.

Increasing Athletic Scores

Since 2020, there has been a noticeable improvement in the athletic quality of the Lions’ roster. The team’s average RAS has risen steadily over the past few years:

  • 2019: RAS of 6.56
  • 2020: Incremental improvement
  • 2021: RAS of 6.7
  • 2022: RAS of 6.92
  • 2023: RAS of 7.29
  • 2024: RAS of 7.5

This progression reflects a deliberate focus on enhancing athleticism, with the current average RAS ranking the Lions 12th among NFL teams.

Highlighting Key Draft Picks

General Manager Brad Holmes’ strategy to boost the roster’s athleticism is highlighted by the recent draft picks, who have posted impressive RAS scores:

  • Terrion Arnold: RAS of 9.27
  • Giovanni Manu: RAS of 8.83
  • Mekhi Wingo: RAS of 8.78
  • Christian Mahogany: RAS of 9.63

These players not only enhance the team’s athletic profile but also underscore Holmes’ commitment to recruiting top-tier talent with significant athletic potential. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., with the lowest score of 6.17, and Sione Vaki, with a respectable 7.93, also contribute to this athletic diversification.

Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Steady Athletic Improvement: The Detroit Lions’ roster has seen consistent growth in athleticism, improving their average RAS from 6.56 in 2019 to 7.5 in 2024.
  2. Strategic Draft Choices: The 2024 draft class significantly boosted the team’s athleticism, with players like Christian Mahogany and Terrion Arnold achieving elite RAS scores.
  3. Holmes’ Athletic Focus: GM Brad Holmes has clearly prioritized athleticism in his recruitment strategy, positively impacting the team’s performance potential.

Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions’ focus on athleticism under GM Brad Holmes‘ leadership is paying dividends, as reflected in their rising RAS scores. This strategic emphasis not only enhances the team’s competitive edge but also positions them as a formidable force in the NFL. As the Lions continue to integrate high-caliber athletic talents into their roster, they are setting the stage for potential success in upcoming seasons.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

