Detroit Lions Continue To Get More Athletic

The Detroit Lions’ commitment to enhancing their roster’s athleticism is evident in the numbers. Kent Lee Platte, the mind behind the Relative Athletic Score (RAS), provides a clear picture of how the Lions stack up against other NFL teams in terms of athleticism. As the offseason unfolds, these statistics offer insights into the team’s strategic recruitment and development efforts.

Increasing Athletic Scores

Since 2020, there has been a noticeable improvement in the athletic quality of the Lions’ roster. The team’s average RAS has risen steadily over the past few years:

2019: RAS of 6.56

RAS of 6.56 2020: Incremental improvement

Incremental improvement 2021: RAS of 6.7

RAS of 6.7 2022: RAS of 6.92

RAS of 6.92 2023: RAS of 7.29

RAS of 7.29 2024: RAS of 7.5

This progression reflects a deliberate focus on enhancing athleticism, with the current average RAS ranking the Lions 12th among NFL teams.

Highlighting Key Draft Picks

General Manager Brad Holmes’ strategy to boost the roster’s athleticism is highlighted by the recent draft picks, who have posted impressive RAS scores:

Terrion Arnold: RAS of 9.27

RAS of 9.27 Giovanni Manu: RAS of 8.83

RAS of 8.83 Mekhi Wingo: RAS of 8.78

RAS of 8.78 Christian Mahogany: RAS of 9.63

These players not only enhance the team’s athletic profile but also underscore Holmes’ commitment to recruiting top-tier talent with significant athletic potential. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., with the lowest score of 6.17, and Sione Vaki, with a respectable 7.93, also contribute to this athletic diversification.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Steady Athletic Improvement: The Detroit Lions’ roster has seen consistent growth in athleticism, improving their average RAS from 6.56 in 2019 to 7.5 in 2024. Strategic Draft Choices: The 2024 draft class significantly boosted the team’s athleticism, with players like Christian Mahogany and Terrion Arnold achieving elite RAS scores. Holmes’ Athletic Focus: GM Brad Holmes has clearly prioritized athleticism in his recruitment strategy, positively impacting the team’s performance potential.

Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions’ focus on athleticism under GM Brad Holmes‘ leadership is paying dividends, as reflected in their rising RAS scores. This strategic emphasis not only enhances the team’s competitive edge but also positions them as a formidable force in the NFL. As the Lions continue to integrate high-caliber athletic talents into their roster, they are setting the stage for potential success in upcoming seasons.