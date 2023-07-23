Detroit Lions place Marvin Jones Jr. on the NFI list

Detroit Lions training camp is officially underway, but, according to reports, Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has been placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. Jones was signed by the Lions during the offseason, and he was (probably still is) the favorite to hold the fort down until WR Jameson Williams returns from his 6-game suspension.

The Lions' roster saw some changes earlier in the week as QB Hendon Hooker, TE Derrick Deese Jr., and EDGE Zach Morton were placed on the Non-Football Injury list, with Jones joining the trio. Nonetheless, after undergoing physicals on Friday, both Deese and Morton got the green light for a return to practice, making them eligible to be removed from the list.

What is the NFI List?

While those placed on the NFI list continue to be part of the 90-man roster, their ability to participate in training camp practice is restricted. That said, they can be moved off the list at any point before the season kickoff and return to practice right away. On the other hand, if they aren't fit to practice by the season's onset, they could be shifted to the NFI/reserve list. This means they won't occupy space in the 53-man roster and will have to sit out at least the first four games of the season.

Bottom Line: Lions begin camp without one of their veterans

Finding out that Jones is starting out on the NFI list is certainly a bit of a bummer, but at this point, there is no need to be too worried. For all we know, Jones could return to camp by the end of the week and be good to go by the time Week 1 rolls around.