When Marvin Jones Jr. made his return to the Detroit Lions after two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he found himself in a team that had undergone significant changes since his departure in 2020. While Jones' prime years as a Lion may be behind him, Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El believes he can be a key option for quarterback Jared Goff, especially in the absence of Jameson Williams for the first six games of the season.

Antwaan Randle El sets expectations for Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.

According to Randle El, Jones's presence in the locker room has been invaluable. Randle El emphasized Jones's ability to effectively communicate and provide insights, drawing from his years of experience. He is quick to step in and clarify any confusion, ensuring that the team's younger players grasp the nuances of the playbook and the specific requirements of each route. Jones's contributions off the field, as a mentor and guide, have been greatly appreciated by the coaching staff and his fellow teammates.

“I could be talking about a certain route, as it relates to the way we need to run it, what it needs to look like, and I'll explain it,” Randle El said. “And other guys may be like, ‘Well, why we can't do it like this?' And before I even get it out, Marvin is in the meeting, ‘Like well, this is what Coach is trying to get you to understand, blah, blah, blah.' So, he helps a ton in the room, just because he's been in it. He's played in it and it certainly helps the young guys.”

Looking beyond his mentoring role, the Lions also have high expectations for Jones on the field. Randle El highlighted Jones's ability to make difficult catches, especially in crucial situations like the red zone. His willingness to do the “dirty work” in the trenches and make those tough, contested catches will be an asset to the team. While the Lions possess other receivers capable of making plays, Jones's proven track record and reliability make him a vital component of their offensive strategy.

“He's a the guy who makes the big boy catches, so to speak. He can do the dirty stuff in the trenches, you know, red zone guy for sure,” Randle El explained. “So, that's why I see him in a lot, just making those dirty, grimy catches that will help us out. We got a couple of guys that can do it. But, he is one of the guys that for sure can show up and make those plays for us. So glad we got him, and he's been a delight. So, it's been great.”

Key Points

Marvin Jones Jr.'s return to the Detroit Lions brings valuable experience and productivity, positioning him as a key option for quarterback Jared Goff.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a young wide receiver, has already turned to Jones as a mentor, highlighting his value in guiding and supporting the team's emerging talents.

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El emphasizes Jones's ability to make difficult catches, particularly in crucial situations like the red zone, making him an important asset for the team's offensive strategy.

The Bottom Line – Marvin Jones Jr.: A Key Figure for the Lions

Marvin Jones Jr.'s return to the Detroit Lions brings a blend of mentorship, on-field reliability, and experience. As a trusted veteran, he has taken on the role of guiding the team's emerging talents, providing insights and clarity in the intricacies of the game. His impact extends beyond the locker room, as his contributions on the field, especially in the red zone, can significantly impact the team's success.

With the expectations set high for Jones, the Lions are eager to witness his performance throughout the season. As he embraces the “dirty, grimy” catches that can turn the tide in their favor, the team's offensive strategy will benefit from his presence and reliability. Marvin Jones Jr. represents a valuable asset for the Lions, both as a mentor and as a key figure in their pursuit of success.