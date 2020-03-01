Detroit Lions potential target for No. 3 pick Jeffrey Okudah suffers neck injury [Video]

Here we go.

According to reports, potential Detroit Lions NFL Draft target Jeffrey Okudah injured his neck on Sunday while participating in a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Detroit Lions' possible NFL draft target Jeff Okudah injures neck in combine https://t.co/bI2T4Pnpcq — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 1, 2020

Here is the play were Okudah was injured.

This is why top prospects shouldn't do these silly combine drills. Jeff Okudah got injured here, he had nothing to prove. pic.twitter.com/zyCAe4ciG1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2020

The injury must not be too serious because Okudah eventually returned and participated in the vertical and broad jump events.

As noted by Dov Kleiman, there is absolutely no reason why a top 5 pick like Jeffrey Okudah should participate in these drills.