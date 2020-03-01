39.9 F
Detroit Lions potential target for No. 3 pick Jeffrey Okudah suffers neck injury [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Here we go.

According to reports, potential Detroit Lions NFL Draft target Jeffrey Okudah injured his neck on Sunday while participating in a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Here is the play were Okudah was injured.

The injury must not be too serious because Okudah eventually returned and participated in the vertical and broad jump events.

As noted by Dov Kleiman, there is absolutely no reason why a top 5 pick like Jeffrey Okudah should participate in these drills.

 

