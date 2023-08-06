Detroit Lions prepping for contract extension talks with multiple key players

Going into the 2023 season, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has commendably built a formidable roster. However, the real challenge for Holmes and the Lions' front office is retaining the team's core players. In the next two offseasons, key players on both sides of the ball, including left guard Jonah Jackson, quarterback Jared Goff, left tackle Taylor Decker, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell, will be approaching free agency.

Detroit Lions prepping for contract extension talks with 5 key players

Holmes acknowledges the challenging task at hand, and discussions are already underway to ensure these core players continue to be the “staples in our franchise.” With Goff set to earn $20.975 million against the cap in 2023, his contract extension presents one of the most intriguing questions. After an impressive 2022 season, the quarterback could be due for a substantial new contract sooner than later.

“Now, we know there’s a business side of it, but it’s easy to identify who those core players are and who those guys who are gonna really be staples in our franchise,” Holmes said, during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket Thursday morning. “Those discussions, we talk about, we’re preparing for. Guys like a Jonah Jackson, we’ve had discussions about that. There’s gonna be a Penei Sewell discussion, a St. Brown discussion, a Jared (Goff discussion). It’s a lot of decisions we’re gonna make, but we’re gonna do the best we can.”

“We’ve been keeping open dialogue from the very start,” Holmes said of the Lions' contract talks with Goff. “We’ve been very transparent both with Jared and his camp. We’ll keep it in house, but we’re gonna do the right thing for the franchise. And, that’s where we’ll go.”

Under Holmes' leadership, the Lions have evolved from a team with limited appeal to free agents to a desirable landing spot, signaling a positive shift in the franchise's trajectory.

Key Points

Bottom Line – Keeping the Foundation

The Detroit Lions face a crucial period of negotiations, especially with key players like Jared Goff. However, with Brad Holmes at the helm, and a clear strategy in place, the Lions are poised to secure their core roster and continue building a team that is increasingly attractive to talent. It's not just about negotiations or contracts—it's about the future of the Lions' franchise. The coming months will reveal the efficacy of their strategies, with a hopeful eye toward a promising and victorious season.