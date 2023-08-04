Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell‘s arrival in Detroit brought about a transformation that has morphed the Lions into one of the most robust teams in recent memory. From being the NFC North underdogs, the Lions are now being touted as the favorites. During a recent interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Holmes said that he believes the Lions are actually a bit ahead of schedule. When asked about the Lions' current roster compared to the one he inherited from Quinntricia, he had to chuckle.

Brad Holmes laughs when asked to compare current Lions roster to the Quinntricia Era

“I believe we’re right on track,” expressed Holmes during a recent interview with 97.1 The Ticket, hinting that they might even be ahead of their initially planned schedule.

“I believe we’re right on track,” Holmes said Thursday on 97.1 The Ticket. “You can make an argument that we’re a little ahead of schedule. We were able to hit on a lot of guys that were able to provide immediate production and play-time, some young guys, some rookies.”

“I'm just thinking about free agency periods like that first one,” said Holmes. “Minimal resources to work with and we were almost really asking players, do they wanna come? Then that narrative flipped and you felt that change of guys wanting to come here, and not just our own guys because of the culture that we put in place. But this year, external adds heard about what we’re doing and see the growth and they want to come here. It’s going to make for some tough decisions this training camp, and that’s a good problem to have.”

Holmes' comparison of the current roster with that of the Quinntricia era drew a laugh from him, not derisively, according to 97.1 The Ticket reporter Will Burchfield, but because the contrast was obvious.

“Look, it’s widely known that we tore it down pretty good when we first got here, and it was intentional,” Holmes said. “We had a plan of what we were trying to do. But the reason why I laughed is, yeah, I would say it’s night and day.”

