Detroit Lions Preseason Insights: 3 Stock Up and 3 Stock Down From Win Over Giants

The Motor City saw the Detroit Lions roar in a preseason face-off at Ford Field, where they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 victory over the New York Giants. While some emerged with their stock going up, others left with their stock going down. Let’s dissect the standouts and the setbacks in this comprehensive Detroit Lions preseason analysis.

Detroit Lions Preseason: Stock Up

EDGE Julian Okwara: With total sacks to go along with three tackles, Julian's showcase was noteworthy. Especially impressive? Despite a rocky camp, this performance reaffirmed the potential Detroit saw when drafting him in 2020.

With total sacks to go along with three tackles, Julian's showcase was noteworthy. Especially impressive? Despite a rocky camp, this performance reaffirmed the potential Detroit saw when drafting him in 2020. WR Maurice Alexander: A thrilling 95-yard punt return by Alexander invigorated Ford Field. The void left by Justin Jackson's retirement? Alexander's making a strong case to fill it.

A thrilling 95-yard punt return by Alexander invigorated Ford Field. The void left by Justin Jackson's retirement? Alexander's making a strong case to fill it. WR Chase Cota: Head coach Dan Campbell dubbed Cota the “quiet sleeper” post-game. Cota's stats? Four receptions, 60 yards, seven targets. The rookie is turning heads and seems poised for more responsibilities.

Detroit Lions Preseason: Stock Down

OL Matt Nelson: A shaky camp performance extended to the field. Defensive pressures saw Nelson consistently overwhelmed, raising concerns about his role as the starting left tackle.

A shaky camp performance extended to the field. Defensive pressures saw Nelson consistently overwhelmed, raising concerns about his role as the starting left tackle. QB Nate Sudfeld: Sudfeld's 194-yard game, riddled with two interceptions, might raise eyebrows, especially with Teddy Bridgewater on the sidelines. Key moments saw Sudfeld's decisions falter, underscoring the need for improvement.

Sudfeld's 194-yard game, riddled with two interceptions, might raise eyebrows, especially with on the sidelines. Key moments saw Sudfeld's decisions falter, underscoring the need for improvement. DB Will Harris: Harris's potential remains, but a duo of first-quarter penalties, coupled with Brian Branch‘s rise, means Harris needs to refine his technique swiftly.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Julian Okwara, Maurice Alexander, and Chase Cota left an indelible mark on the Detroit Lions' preseason game against the Giants, signaling their rising stock. Players like Nate Sudfeld, Matt Nelson, and Will Harris need to recalibrate their game strategies, based on their recent showings. First-round pick Jameson Williams displayed potential but also left room for improvement, making his journey one to closely monitor.

Bottom Line: Fighting for a Roster Spot

With the Lions holding out almost all of their starters on both sides of the ball, players on the bubble such as Okwara and Sudfeld had an opportunity to prove they belong on the initial 53-man roster. Some of those players stepped up, while others left much to be desired. With that being said, there is still some time remaining in camp for all of the players listed above to impress the Lions' coaching staff.