Detroit Lions put local blogger in check; fans beg for specific uniform combination

If you have followed along with Detroit Sports Nation over the years, you are well aware of the fact that some of our writers (including myself) are a bit obsessed with what uniform combination the Detroit Lions will wear each week. In fact, we will often have an article pre-written so that we can pass along the announcement as soon as the uniform combo is revealed. On Thursday, one local blogger posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Lions will be wearing their classic home uniforms against the Buccaneers, and the Lions responded.

Local Blogger Reports Lions Uniform Combo

On Thursday, Mike Payton of A to Z Sports posted to X that the Lions will be wearing their classic home uniforms on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

“Lions going with the classic home look this week,” Payton posted. “Blue jerseys and silver pants.”

Where did Payton get that information? Nobody knows. (Payton later admitted that he read something wrong and does not know what uniforms the Lions will wear on Sunday)

Note: I am not about to jump on the “Bash Mike Payton” train because many say he busts his tail, and he can often be a fun read.

Detroit Lions Respond

As you can see below, the Lions responded with “Source: just trust me bro,” which essentially means the person is full of crap and is making things up.

Lions Fans Beg For Specific Uniform Combo

Lions fans stormed to social media, many to bash Payton, but many to request the Lions wear their “Blueberry” uniform combo for their Divisional Round matchup against the Bucs. That combo, of course, is the same combo the Lions wore this past Sunday when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. It features a blue jersey, blue pants, and blue socks.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Uniform Prediction by Local Blogger: Mike Payton of A to Z Sports speculated on X (formerly Twitter) that the Detroit Lions would don their classic home uniform with blue jerseys and silver pants against the Buccaneers, though the exact source of this information remains unclear. Lions' Humorous Response: The Detroit Lions playfully responded to the uniform prediction on social media with a tongue-in-cheek comment, “Source: just trust me bro,” highlighting the speculative nature of the information. Fan Preference for “Blueberry” Uniforms: A segment of Lions fans expressed a preference for the “Blueberry” uniform combination (blue jerseys, blue pants, and blue socks) on social media, citing its recent use in the Lions' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Bottom Line

While the precise uniform combination the Detroit Lions will wear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round remains a subject of speculation and playful banter, the interest it generates among fans underscores the passion and attention to detail that surrounds every aspect of the team's performance and presentation. That said, I am ALL-IN on the ALL-BLUE uniform combo!