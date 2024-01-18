Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell has warning for remaining playoff teams

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their pivotal divisional-round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right tackle and All-Pro player Penei Sewell has a clear message for the rest of the NFL: the Lions are here to make a statement. Despite the team's remarkable season, which has already exceeded expectations and revitalized a passionate fanbase, Sewell is focused on achieving even greater heights. His attitude reflects a new era of confidence and ambition within the Lions' ranks.

Sewell's Determined Stance

Sewell’s determination is palpable as he talks about the team's goals.

“When I first got here, I knew that was the goal, just to get our foot in the door,” Sewell stated. “But now that we’re in, it’s time to kick that (expletive) down.”

This mindset exemplifies the Lions' shift from being content with just participating to aggressively pursuing championship glory.

The Road Ahead

The Lions, currently favored by 6.5 points, are on the brink of something special. A win against the Buccaneers would set them on a path to the NFC Championship Game, with potential matchups against either top-seeded San Francisco 49ers or the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. The outcome of the 49ers-Packers game will clarify the Lions’ next challenge, but irrespective of the opponent, Sewell and his team are ready to take on anyone.

The Bottom Line: Lions Roaring with Confidence

Penei Sewell's comments encapsulate the newfound resilience and tenacity within the Detroit Lions. They are not just satisfied with their achievements so far; they are hungry for more. The transformation from underdogs to confident contenders marks a significant change in the team's mindset. As they prepare to face the Buccaneers, the Lions, led by figures like Sewell, are sending a clear message: they are a force to be reckoned with, and their journey this season is far from over.