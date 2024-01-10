Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff ‘badly wants’ to win for the Motor City

After leading them to their 1st division win in 30 years, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff ‘badly wants' to help them win in the postseason.

After winning their division for the 1st time in 30 years, the Detroit Lions are set to host the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field this weekend. In a surprising twist, the Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams, led by former franchise quarterback and fan favorite Matthew Stafford. Quarterback Jared Goff, acquired by the Lions in the blockbuster Stafford trade, expresses a strong desire to secure a victory for the Detroit fan base that has warmly embraced him.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff pushes aside thoughts of revenge

While there may be a natural desire for Goff to defeat the team that traded him, his primary focus is on aiding the Lions in securing their first playoff victory since 1991, emphasizing team success over personal vendettas.

“No. Obviously there's a personal connection there, and not just for me, but for a lot of our players and some of theirs as well,” Goff said. “But, no, I so badly want to win a game for this city, win a playoff game for this city that hasn't had one in so long. We've got a home playoff game for the first time in so long, and that's so much more important than anything personally for me. I want to be a part of this win and do my job to the best of my ability.”

Goff faced a learning curve upon his arrival in Detroit, but as the saying goes, good things take time.

“It feels good. It's exciting. It's been a goal of mine since I got here. It's a good opportunity to be a part of, something from the ground-up,” Goff stated. “To be able to be where we're standing right now and have a chance to win the Super Bowl is pretty exciting. We've got a long way to go, and the Rams are the first team in our way and we've got to go handle business. But, yeah, it's been a long road to this point, and it's a long road ahead, as well.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams in the 1st playoff game in Ford Field history this weekend The matchup will pit quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff against their former teams Rather than seeking revenge, Jared Goff ‘badly wants' to help the Lions win their 1st playoff game since 1991

Bottom Line: Can Goff lead the Lions to victory?

Lions fans have warmly embraced Jared Goff, and his role in leading them to their first division title in three decades will certainly contribute to cementing his legacy in the Motor City.

The Lions and Rams are set to kick off at Ford Field this Sunday evening at 8:00 PM, with television coverage on NBC and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.