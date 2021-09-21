Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff connects with Quintez Cephus to cap opening drive TD [VIDEO]

The Detroit Lions put together opening drive touchdowns in both of their games against the Green Bay Packers last season, and they continued the trend tonight on Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.
Quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions to the end zone on the game’s opening drive, connecting with Quintez Cephus for the first points on the board early on:
Maybe Sean McVay was just holding Jared Goff back all these years… #DETvsGB #OnePride #NFL #MNFpic.twitter.com/LuILne9xcI
The Lions are off to the ideal start in Green Bay!