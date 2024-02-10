Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff defends Dan Campbell and his 4th down calls

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff defends Dan Campbell and his 4th down playcalling in the NFC Championship game

In the aftermath of the Detroit Lions‘ bitterly disappointing end to the season following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, speculation and second-guessing have been rampant regarding head coach Dan Campbell‘s decisions to attempt a pair of successful 4th down conversions. Once again, a Lions player is stepping up to defend Campbell, this time in the form of quarterback Jared Goff.

While discussing his partnership with Jared Jewelry, Goff was naturally asked about the events that took place in the NFC Championship game. And not surprisingly, he defended the calls made by Campbell.

“That’s who we are,” he said. “To be honest, we expect to convert and [Campbell's] going to catch the heat for it. But we feel as much responsible as anybody that we didn’t get it done. It’s not about when, or how, or doing it. It’s just, he put the faith in us. Those two times we didn’t get it done. It sucks.”

“We got it, so no one says a thing,” he explained. “When you don’t get it, of course, everyone’s going to come out of the woodwork. But, yeah, if we would’ve got those, it’s a different game. Everyone’s praising him and our team for doing it.”

However, Goff continues to be very optimistic for the future of the Lions.

“We are built for it,” he said. “We have the pieces in place. It’s about putting the work in and wanting to do it. Next year is going to be a whole brand-new year with a whole new set of challenges. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has faced scrutiny for his play-calling decisions in the NFC Championship game Jared Goff came to the defense of Campbell, saying that's how they played all season Goff also holds optimism for the future, saying that his team is built for success

Bottom Line: Can the Lions run it back?

The sting of the defeat lingers for Lions fans, especially considering the comfortable lead enjoyed after 30 minutes of play. The knowledge that maintaining that lead could have led to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl appearance makes the loss more poignant.

Can the Lions do enough to make a return to the NFC title game next season, with the hope of securing a more favorable outcome? Jared Goff sure thinks so.