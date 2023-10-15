Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery suffers injury vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery suffers injury vs. Buccaneers

Let's keep our fingers crossed that this is nothing serious, but just moments ago, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left the field after suffering an injury. After a 19-yard gain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Montgomery stayed down on the field in obvious pain before finally walking off under his own power. He is now headed to the locker room with what looks to be an injury to his ribs.

UPDATE: Montgomery is QUESTIONABLE to return to the game with a rib injury.

What Happened?

During the second quarter of Sunday's NFC showdown between the Lions and Buccaneers, Montgomery caught a pass from Jared Goff and did a great job following his blockers for a 19-yard gain. Unfortunately, after going down, the Lions' leading rusher was clearly in pain. If Montgomery is forced to miss any amount of time, it would be a big loss for a Lions team that is already without RB, Jahmyr Gibbs.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Montgomery's Injury Scare: Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered an injury during the second quarter of the NFC showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury appeared to be related to his ribs, and it raised concerns for his well-being.
  2. Promising Play Turned Painful: Montgomery's injury occurred after a successful 19-yard gain, where he showcased his skills by following blockers. However, his promising play ended with him on the ground in obvious discomfort, potentially leaving a significant gap in the Lions' running game.
  3. Impact on Lions: If Montgomery is unable to return or misses subsequent games due to his injury, it would be a substantial setback for the Detroit Lions.

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed!

David Montgomery's injury during the NFC showdown against the Buccaneers raises concerns for the Detroit Lions. His potential absence, especially with the absence of Jahmyr Gibbs, could significantly impact the team's running game and overall offensive performance. Lions fans will be anxiously awaiting updates on Montgomery's condition and return to the field.

