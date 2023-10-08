Lions RB David Montgomery accomplishes feat not seen in Detroit since 2004

Invaluable contribution: David Montgomery accomplishes feat no Detroit Lions player has done since 2004

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has undeniably established himself as a vital contributor to the team's offensive strategy under Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson. In today's game against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field, Montgomery has solidified his place in the team's record books with a standout performance.

Montgomery is in his 1st season with Detroit

Montgomery is in his inaugural season with the Lions, having previously spent the initial years of his NFL career with the team's fierce divisional rival, the Chicago Bears. In the past offseason, he made the decision to join Detroit by signing a lucrative three-year, $18 million contract.

He's the 1st Lions player since 2004 to accomplish an impressive feat

Thanks to his efforts this afternoon that include a 42-yard touchdown, Montgomery has become the first Lions player since Kevin Jones in the 2004 season to rush for 100+ yards and a touchdown in consecutive games.

Bottom Line: Montgomery has put the NFL on notice

The Detroit Lions have asserted their dominance in the NFC North Division, and Montgomery has been a pivotal factor in their successful season.

Montgomery has certainly found his place with the Detroit Lions, and fans are eager to witness his continued success and a prosperous career in the Motor City.