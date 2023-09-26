Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery talks about his availability for Thursday Night Football

David Montgomery talks about his availability for the Detroit Lions Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery talks about his availability for Thursday Night Football

In the lead-up to Thursday Night Football, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery‘s availability is a topic of significant interest. Nursing a thigh bruise, Montgomery expressed his day-by-day approach to his injury. While he's cautious about his optimism, his competitive spirit fuels his desire to play. Montgomery's determination to contribute to a potentially pivotal game against the Green Bay Packers reflects his dedication to the sport.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery talks about his availability for Thursday Night FootballWhat Did David Montgomery Say?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)
David Montgomery Dog Incident Ben Johnson David Montgomery comments on lawsuit David Montgomery scores HUGE TD RB David Montgomery injured David Montgomery talks about his availability

What Did David Montgomery Say?

David Montgomery expressed that if the decision were solely up to him, he would suit up and take the field for Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think if anybody who is a competitor, they would say that they want to go out and play,” Montgomery said. “So, that's where I'm at. Like I said, just taking it day by day.”

Read More

Dan Campbell reveals his only regret vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell gives first thoughts on the Green Bay Packers

Dan Miller's Best Calls from Detroit Lions 20-6 win over Atlanta Falcons [Video]

“I'm a competitor,” said Montgomery. “I want to play, whether it is Green Bay or, you know, it's high school. I just want to play ball. I want to go out and play with my guys. With what they sacrifice, is the thing that I've sacrificed, as well. So, I definitely want to go out there and play ball.”

Why it Matters

Montgomery's competitive drive compels him to play, regardless of the opponent. The matchup holds extra significance as both the Lions and Packers sit at 2-1 in the NFC North, making it a crucial early-season game that could determine the division leader after four weeks.

5 Keys to a Lions win NFL Week 2 Power Rankings Josh Paschal could miss multiple games Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List Detroit Lions Week 2 Report Card Trade the Detroit Lions MUST make Detroit Lions land WR Marquise Brown

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. David Montgomery, the Detroit Lions' running back, is dealing with a thigh bruise.
  2. Montgomery approaches his injury day by day but expresses a strong desire to play in Thursday Night Football.
  3. The game against the Green Bay Packers is pivotal, with both teams holding 2-1 records in the NFC North.

Bottom Line – Montgomery's Grit and Team Dedication

It's the grit and determination of athletes like David Montgomery that inspire fans and uplift teams. Montgomery's unwavering commitment to playing through adversity reflects not just his individual dedication but also the strong bond and sacrifice within the team. Whether it's Green Bay or high school, his love for the game shines through, and Lions fans are eager to see him back on the field, contributing to their quest for victory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?