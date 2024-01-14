Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE vs. Rams [Video]

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE vs. Rams [Video]. Photo Credit - Junfu Han - USA Today

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE vs. Rams [Video]

LET'S FREAKING GO!!! Just moments ago, Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs burst through the Los Angeles Rams defensive line on his way to scoring a 10-yard touchdown! With the run, the Lions now lead the Rams 14-3 with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter of tonight's Wild Card Playoff game at Ford Field.

Jahmyr Gibbs has Bold Prediction 2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts Jahmyr Gibbs leads NFL in key category Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs suffers injury Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery let Jahmyr Gibbs stay in game to score TD Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Set NFL Record Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE

GIBBS FOR 6!!!

Watch as Gibbs takes the handoff from Jared Goff and looks like he is shot out of a cannon straight into the end zone.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION!!!

What a start for the Lions offense! On their first two drives of the game, the Lions have 145 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff has been perfect as he has completed 9-of-9 passes for 111 yards, while Gibbs and David Montgomery have combined for 34 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 