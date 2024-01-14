Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE vs. Rams [Video]

LET'S FREAKING GO!!! Just moments ago, Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs burst through the Los Angeles Rams defensive line on his way to scoring a 10-yard touchdown! With the run, the Lions now lead the Rams 14-3 with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter of tonight's Wild Card Playoff game at Ford Field.

GIBBS FOR 6!!!

Watch as Gibbs takes the handoff from Jared Goff and looks like he is shot out of a cannon straight into the end zone.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION!!!

What a start for the Lions offense! On their first two drives of the game, the Lions have 145 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff has been perfect as he has completed 9-of-9 passes for 111 yards, while Gibbs and David Montgomery have combined for 34 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.