Report: Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds

Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions have made a strategic move in securing running back Craig Reynolds by applying an exclusive right tender, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This decision virtually guarantees Reynolds’ return to the Lions roster for the upcoming season, as he cannot negotiate with other teams under this tender.

Reynolds, an exclusive rights free agent, rushed for 179 yards and one touchdown on 41 carries as the No. 3 back behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2024

Why it Matters

Reynolds, who joined the Lions in 2021 and swiftly rose to the third running back role, showcased his talent during the 2023 season, accumulating 179 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries. His consistent performance positions him to resume his role behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery as the Lions head into the offseason.

The Big Picture: Lions’ Running Back Strategy

The Lions’ decision to tender Craig Reynolds underscores their commitment to maintaining depth and stability in the running back position. By securing Reynolds, the team ensures continuity and reliability in their backfield, providing valuable support behind key players Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions have applied an exclusive right tender to running back Craig Reynolds, ensuring his return to the team. Reynolds’ contract will likely be a one-year league-minimum deal unless the Lions offer him an extension. Reynolds has been a consistent performer for the Lions, securing the RB3 role for the upcoming season.

The Bottom Line – Securing the Backfield

The Detroit Lions’ tendering of Craig Reynolds demonstrates their proactive approach to roster management, particularly in securing key positions like running back. Reynolds’ consistent performance and potential for growth make him a valuable asset to the team’s offensive strategy. As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, this move reinforces their commitment to building a competitive and well-rounded roster.

