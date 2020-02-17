33.1 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions receive epic haul in latest NFL Mock Draft

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The 2020 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but the mock drafts have been coming out right and left for some time now.

Embed from Getty Images

As you know, the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 3 pick in the draft but there has been plenty of speculation that they will look to trade that pick to the highest bidder.

The Miami Dolphins have been mentioned time and time again as the most likely trade partner as they have the motivation to trade up for Tua Tagovailoa while also having more draft capital than any other team in the league.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, in the most recent NFL mock draft published by The Draft Network, Benjamin Solak has the Lions acquiring an epic haul from the Carolina Panthers for their No. 3.

From The Draft Network:

TRADE DETAILS

Carolina sends:

2020 Round 1 (No. 7 overall)

2020 Round 2 (No. 38 overall)

2021 Round 1

2021 Round 4

2022 Round 2

Detroit sends:

2020 Round 1 (No. 3 overall)

Our most likely agent for total and complete insanity are the Panthers, who have an aggressive owner, a potential hole at quarterback and a tradeable QB in Cam Newton that could glean them enough capital to give the Lions an attractive offer relative to the Dolphins’ war chest. Tagovailoa makes a ton of sense in the spread-’n-shred Joe Brady offense, which will maximize Tagovailoa’s dynamic release and ability to throw from awkward angles and platforms. 

As Carolina attacks the future, it will go in for the riskiest pick of all: a Tagovailoa trade-up.

With the Lions trading down, their first pick would come at No. 7 and Solak believes the Lions would select CB Jeffrey Okudah out of Ohio State.

Embed from Getty Images

Nation, I have made it very clear that the best-case scenario would be for the Lions to trade their No. 3 pick to the highest bidder and this would certainly take the cake!

–Excerpt courtesy of Benjamin Solak, The Draft Network– LINK

SourceBenjamin Solak
ViaThe Draft Network
