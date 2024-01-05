Detroit Lions Receivers Coach Praises WR Jameson Williams’ Performance in 2023

Detroit Lions Receivers Coach Praises WR Jameson Williams and the work he's put in during his rookie campaign.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is already confirmed not to be playing in Detroit's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field this Sunday afternoon and was also forced to miss practice yet again owing to his ankle injury. But his contributions to the Lions have been felt this season, and have contributed to the franchise's 1st division title in 30 years.

According to receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, Williams' dedication during practice clearly reflects in both his performance on the practice field and in actual game situations.

Williams' rookie season is nearly complete

Jameson Williams has enjoyed back-to-back strong performances against the Vikings and Dallas Cowboys, registering a career-high five catches against the Vikings and following that up with a career-high 69 yards receiving against the Cowboys. Overall this season, he's amassed 354 yards on 24 catches with a pair of touchdowns.

For Randle El, the work that Williams has put in both in practice and in-game action has become more visible as the season progressed.

“It’s been great, and not just to see it happen in the games but just in practice over and over again,” Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. “And now when something happens in the games in terms of deep throws and just consistent play, his blocking, his catching, he’s in a good spot, so that’s part of that. Just continue to work at it, be consistent with it and it’s showing up.”



Meanwhile, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson mentioned that both Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie Antoine Green might collectively handle the task of taking on Williams' workload.

“DPJ has, over the course of the time that we acquired him, he’s gotten better each and every week,” Johnson said. “We’re very comfortable with where he’s at in the offense and his execution. Same thing with Antoine Green. If his number’s called, he’ll step up to the challenge and be in a great spot as well.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings owing to an ankle injury Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El expressed praise for Williams for the work that he's put in during his rookie season Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson stated that both Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Greene could share Williams' workload against the Vikings

Bottom Line: Williams is a key piece of Detroit's future

The Lions made their thoughts on Williams clear when they elected to make him their 1st round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the good news is that he's expected to be able to return in time for the Lions' 1st home playoff game in Ford Field history.

His 63-yard reception against Dallas last week was a clear showcase of his abilities, and Lions fans have every right to consider the possibility of bigger and better things to come from Williams in the coming years.