Final Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 18 matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings

As the Detroit Lions make their final preparations for their Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team has released their final injury report of the week, shedding light on who will not be available for Sunday's game.

Who is on the Final Injury Report for Week 18?

The Lions have released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, they will be without some key players when they take the field against the Vikings. As expected, WR Jameson Williams has already been ruled OUT after he was unable to practice this week after suffering an injury in Week 17 against the Vikings.

