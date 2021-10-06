Detroit Lions release dispiriting initial Week 5 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Following Wednesday’s practice, the Lions released their first Injury Report of the week and as you can see below, it is a bit dispiriting.

Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up their first win of the season against the Vikings?

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP Penei Sewell T ankle NP Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP Trey Flowers OLB knee LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP Jamaal Williams RB hip LP