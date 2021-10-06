Detroit Lions release dispiriting initial Week 5 Injury Report

by

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Following Wednesday’s practice, the Lions released their first Injury Report of the week and as you can see below, it is a bit dispiriting.

Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up their first win of the season against the Vikings?

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T.J. Hockenson TE knee NP
Penei Sewell T ankle NP
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP
Trey Flowers OLB knee LP
D’Andre Swift RB groin LP
Jamaal Williams RB hip LP

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.