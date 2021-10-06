Detroit Lions release dispiriting initial Week 5 Injury Report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.
Following Wednesday’s practice, the Lions released their first Injury Report of the week and as you can see below, it is a bit dispiriting.
Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up their first win of the season against the Vikings?
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|knee
|NP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|ankle
|NP
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|hip
|LP