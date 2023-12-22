Detroit Lions release final injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Vikings

This Sunday marks a pivotal juncture for the Detroit Lions, as they are poised to potentially secure the NFC North title, a feat they haven't achieved since 1993 when the division was still called the NFC Central. Facing off against the Minnesota Vikings on their turf, a win would be a monumental achievement for the Lions. Adding to the pre-game dynamics, the Lions have released their final injury report for the week, revealing some challenges in terms of team depth that they will need to navigate.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Lions' final Week 16 Injury Report has been released, and as you can see, they have some issues.