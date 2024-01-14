Detroit Lions release Inactives List for Wild Card matchup vs. Rams

Folks, we are less than two hours away from the Detroit Lions kicking off their first home playoff game in the history of Ford Field, and things are starting to get very real. When the Lions take the field tonight, they will be doing so against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford, of course, spent his first 12 years in the league with the Lions, setting numerous passing records along the way. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Inactives list for the big game.

Who is Inactive?

The Lions have released their Inactives list for their Wild Card Playoff game against the Rams, and as you can see below, tight end Sam LaPorta is active.

Why it Matters

As you know, the NFL playoffs are all about ‘Win or go home', but the Lions are hoping to ‘Win and stay home', depending on what happens in other games. In order for the Lions to beat the Rams, who have been playing very well as of late, they will need all hands on deck, and though they are dealing with some injuries, it appears as if most of their big guns will be ready to roll.

Bottom Line: Just Win

By the time the NFL Playoffs roll around, every team left standing is dealing with injuries or banged-up players, and that is no different for our Detroit Lions. That said, the playoffs are all about doing whatever it takes and finding a way to win. The Lions' current roster does not have much playoff experience, but you can bet head coach Dan Campbell will have his men ready for the Rams. GO LIONS!