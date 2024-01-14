Detroit Lions fans should BOO Matthew Stafford right back to Los Angeles

Tonight, as the Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, they also face their former quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Stafford, once a beloved figure in Detroit, selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, broke numerous franchise records during his tenure with the Lions. Despite his solid performance, Stafford never clinched a playoff win in Detroit. After 12 seasons, he requested a trade and joined the Rams, where he won the Super Bowl in his first season.

Why Stafford Deserves the Boos

As a die-hard Lions fan, I remember that I rooted for Stafford during his Super Bowl run with the Rams. But times have changed, and now Stafford represents the opposition. He is the enemy, and as such, he should be greeted with a chorus of boos at Ford Field. It's not just about past loyalties; it's about supporting our team now. When Stafford steps onto that field, the roar of disapproval should be deafening. And let's not stop there – if his wife Kelly or any other Rams affiliates appear on the jumbotron, they should feel the fans' displeasure too (though let's keep it classy and spare the kids any negativity).

The Power of the Fans

As Lions fans, we have a role to play in this game. Our boos, our noise, and our energy can rattle Stafford and the Rams' offense. It's our duty to be as loud as possible, especially when the Rams are in their offensive huddle. We can make a difference; we can make it a long and challenging night for Stafford and his team. The Detroit Lions players will do their part on the field, but we, the fans, have the power to influence the atmosphere and energy of the game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Unleash the Roar, Detroit!

So, fellow Lions fans, let's do our thing! Let's turn Ford Field into a fortress of noise and intimidation. Let's remind Stafford and the Rams that they're in Lions territory now. We have a unique opportunity to impact this game and support our team in their quest for victory. Let's boo, let's be loud, and let's show our unwavering support for the Detroit Lions. It's time to roar, Detroit!