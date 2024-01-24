Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions release initial injury report for NFC Championship Game matchup vs. 49ers

Detroit Lions release initial injury report for NFC Championship Game matchup vs. 49ers.

Detroit Lions release initial injury report for NFC Championship Game matchup vs. 49ers

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will do something they have not done since the 1991 season when they play in the NFC Championship Game. In order for the Lions to advance to their first Super Bowl, they will have to defeat the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers on their home turf, which will not be easy. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Sunday's game.

2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break Detroit Lions practice squad Detroit Lions sign Daurice Fountain Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Calvin Johnson Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions David Montgomery Injury Update Detroit Lions uniform combo Detroit Lions Trade Rumors Predicting the Detroit Lions seed in the 2023 NFL Playoffs Detroit Lions 2024 Schedule Detroit Lions unveil uniform combo David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions wide receiver earns new nickname EDGE Rushers the Detroit Lions Could Sign 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Detroit Lions release initial injury

Who is on the Detroit Lions Initial Injury Report?

Here is the full *estimated injury report that the Lions released just moments ago. As you can see below, had the Lions held a real practice today, Jonah Jackson, Sam LaPorta, Frank Ragnow, and Kalif Raymond would have sat out.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGkneeNP
Sam LaPortaTEkneeNP
Frank RagnowCankle/toe/knee/backNP
Kalif RaymondWRkneeNP
Alex AnzaloneLBshoulder/ribsLP
Josh ReynoldsWRribsLP
James HoustonLBankleFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 