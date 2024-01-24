Detroit Lions release initial injury report for NFC Championship Game matchup vs. 49ers

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will do something they have not done since the 1991 season when they play in the NFC Championship Game. In order for the Lions to advance to their first Super Bowl, they will have to defeat the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers on their home turf, which will not be easy. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for Sunday's game.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Initial Injury Report?

Here is the full *estimated injury report that the Lions released just moments ago. As you can see below, had the Lions held a real practice today, Jonah Jackson, Sam LaPorta, Frank Ragnow, and Kalif Raymond would have sat out.