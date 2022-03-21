Detroit Lions reportedly to sign former 1st Round pick Mike Hughes

The Detroit Lions need some help in the secondary and according to reports, they are adding a free agent CB.

According to Doug Kyed, the Lions are signing free-agent CB Mike Hughes to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Hughes, who is 25, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1st Round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2021, Hughes played in 17 games for the Kansas City Chiefs, picking up 47 tackles and one interception.