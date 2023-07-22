Detroit Lions reveal ‘Inside the Den’ 2023 NFL Draft release date

The long-awaited release date for the Detroit Lions‘ documentary series, “Inside the Den,” is finally here! The Emmy-winning series will premiere its next installment, focusing on the 2023 NFL Draft, on Thursday, July 27.

The docuseries offers fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at the Lions' entire offseason, from training camp to draft night. This upcoming episode is especially anticipated, as it will delve into the meticulous process behind building the Lions' draft class. With past episodes running as long as a short movie, this documentary promises an intriguing and detailed narrative for Lions fans to relish.

Key Points

The Lions' documentary series, “Inside the Den,” will premiere its episode on the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, July 27.

Unlike other series that focus solely on training camp, this docuseries covers the entire offseason, providing an in-depth look at the team's journey from pre-draft preparations to draft night.

The draft episode is highly anticipated as it reveals the behind-the-scenes footage, including NFL Combine interviews, prospect top-30 visits, and the draft night war room film, showcasing how the Lions' draft class came to fruition.

Bottom Line – A Must-Watch for Lions Fans

For Lions enthusiasts, this docuseries has become an essential part of their viewing experience. The docuseries has resonated with fans by showcasing the team's journey through ups and downs, revealing the essence of the sport beyond the game itself. As the premiere date approaches, Lions fans can look forward to an immersive, cinematic experience that will leave them craving even more behind-the-scenes content in the future.