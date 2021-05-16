Detroit Lions reveal new rookie jersey numbers at rookie minicamp

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions started their 2021 rookie minicamp, and thanks to Erik Schlitt, who is at today’s practice, we know which numbers the Lions rookies are wearing…at least for now.

Here are the numbers the Lions rookies are wearing, per Schlitt.

Players drafted in 2021

1st round – OT Penei Sewell: Not available yet

2nd round – DT Levi Onwuzurike: 75

3rd round – DT Alim McNeill: 54

3rd round – CB Ifeatu Melifonwu: 26

4th round – WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 14

4th round – LB Derrick Barnes: 55

7th round – RB Jermar Jefferson: 28

UDFAs signed following the 2021 NFL Draft

RB Rakeem Boyd: 35

RB Dedrick Mills: 36

WR Jonathan Adams: 82

WR Javon McKinley: 83

WR Sage Surratt: 15

TE Jake Hausmann: 40

TE Brock Wright: 89

C Drake Jackson: 60

G Tommy Kraemer: 78

LB Tavante Beckett: 59

CB Jerry Jacobs: 39

CB A.J. Parker: 41

S D’Angelo Amos: 43