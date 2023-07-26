Detroit Lions rookie involved in 1st training camp fight of 2023

As the scorching summer heat of July descends on the training camp of the Detroit Lions, a surprising clash has erupted between two unlikely combatants. According to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy, an intense scuffle broke out on the field during Tuesday's practice, marking the first training camp fight for the Lions this year.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V found himself in an unusual wrestling match with veteran reserve offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. Pouncy described the clash as a quick but intense skirmish, sparked when Ifedi found himself as the lead blocker and Thomas stood in his way. The considerable weight difference between the two – Ifedi weighs in at a hefty 338 pounds compared to Thomas's 194 – only adds to the unexpectedness of this scuffle.

“If I gave you 10 chances to guess the two players involved, you’d go 0-for-10,” he wrote. “The culprits were UDFA cornerback Starling Thomas V and veteran reserve offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. It happened quickly, but it looked like Ifedi was out in space as lead blocker and Thomas was in his way. The two engaged after the play, shoving and wrestling to the ground before it was broken up by Glenn and Antwaan Randle El.”

A Common Goal

Both Thomas and Ifedi are at training camp with the same goal: securing their place on the Lions' roster. Ifedi, a former first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, is fighting for a backup role in Detroit after playing 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. On the other hand, Thomas, despite being undrafted, is not letting that deter him from making his mark. In fact, in my latest 53-man roster prediction article, I had Thomas making the team.

Key Points

Bottom Line – A Fight Worth Watching

Training camp fights, like the one between Thomas and Ifedi, underscore the high stakes and fierce competition inherent in professional football. These battles, however unlikely, are emblematic of the players' tenacity and determination to earn their place on the team. As the 2023 season draws closer, fans and pundits alike will keep a keen eye on such training camp skirmishes, looking for hints of what the upcoming NFL season may hold.