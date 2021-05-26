Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell’s jersey number revealed

Sharing is caring!

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

This week, Sewell was in Allen Park for OTAs and it looks like he has picked the number he will wear in the NFL.

According to a tweet from Chris Burke of The Athletic, it appears as if Sewell will wear No. 58 with the Lions. As noted by Burke, if this is the case, it means LB Jamie Collins will be switching his number.

Sewell also wore No. 58 in college so this makes sense.

It appears the Great Penei Sewell Number Mystery has been solved (and that Jamie Collins is changing his digits). pic.twitter.com/BZykpYbzTT — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 26, 2021