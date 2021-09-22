Detroit Lions rookie to miss ‘significant amount of time’

Not only did the Detroit Lions lose to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football but according to Dan Campbell, they also lost one of their rookie defenders.

On Tuesday, Campbell spoke to reporters and revealed that CB Ifeatu Melifonwu will be out “for a significant amount of time” with a quad injury that he suffered on Monday night.

This is a tough break for the Lion as they have already lost CB Jeff Okudah for the entire season with an Achilles injury.

