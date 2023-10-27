Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson announces he is changing his name

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has been diligently rehabbing from an injury, surprised fans on Friday with a significant announcement. The talented safety took to social media to reveal his decision to change his name. According to Gardner-Johnson, he will now go by the name “Ceedy Duce,” and he assured his followers that the official court documents are already in the works.

Why it Matters

Gardner-Johnson, known for his tenacity on the field and playmaking abilities, was a key player for the Lions prior to going down with an injury. This name change adds a new chapter to his journey as he continues his rehabilitation and looks forward to returning to the gridiron.

A Personal Decision

The decision to change one's name is a personal one, often reflecting a shift in identity or personal growth. As fans eagerly await Ceedy Duce's return to the game, they will also need to adapt to this exciting change in nomenclature. The Detroit Lions and their supporters will undoubtedly continue to stand by their safety, regardless of the name he sports on the back of his jersey!

