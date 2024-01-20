Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph fined for hit during vs. Rams (But not the one you think)

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph fined for hit during vs. Rams

According to reports, Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph has been fined for a play during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, but it is not the play that has been talked about all week. Joseph's aggressive hit on Rams’ tight end Tyler Higbee, while not fined, was a focal point of controversy. The incident, involving a serious injury to Higbee, was scrutinized for being a potentially dirty play. However, both the Lions and Joseph defended the legality of the hit, emphasizing their approach to tough, lawful defense. The NFL, by not fining Joseph for this specific hit, seemingly validated their stance.

The Fine Details

Joseph did receive a fine, but it was for a separate incident involving a first-quarter play against Rams' RB Kyren Williams, which resulted in a $5,032 penalty for unnecessary roughness. This penalty contributed to the Rams gaining a first-and-goal situation, although the Lions ultimately held them to a field goal.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph was fined for unnecessary roughness in a game against the Rams, but not for the controversial hit on Tyler Higbee. The NFL's decision not to fine Joseph for the hit on Higbee suggests a validation of the Lions' defensive approach. The separate fine Joseph received highlights the NFL's vigilant stance on regulating aggressive play and ensuring player safety.

The Bottom Line – A Lesson in Playing by the Rules

Kerby Joseph's experience serves as a lesson for all NFL players in balancing aggressive defense with adherence to the rules. While the NFL's decision not to fine him for the hit on Higbee indicates a recognition of the hit's legality, the separate fine demonstrates that the league is closely monitoring and regulating on-field conduct. This scenario underscores the importance for players to continually adapt and refine their techniques to align with the evolving standards of the NFL.