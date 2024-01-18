Kerby Joseph responds to Matthew Stafford calling him a dirty player

The intensity and competitiveness of NFL games can sometimes lead to controversial plays and harsh criticism. For Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, Sunday's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams has put him at the center of such a situation. After his hard-hitting play on Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, Joseph found himself facing strong words from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and criticism from social media. However, Joseph's response to these events reveals much about his mindset and approach to the game.

What Did Kerby Joseph Say?

During the Lions' playoff victory, Joseph executed a crucial low hit on Higbee, disrupting a key play. Post-game, he faced labeling as a ‘dirty player' from Stafford and negative reactions online. On Thursday, Joseph, who was unshaken, expressed his indifference to the backlash.

“I’m cool,” Joseph told the Free Press on Wednesday. “I’m used to being the villain.”

“People are going to say what they say,” Joseph said. “I’m just here to do my job.”

Joseph added that he is not sure if Stafford was upset about the hit or the fact that he celebrated after making the play.

“To be honest, I don’t really know,” Joseph said. “It was the quickest thing so I don’t even know what his intentions was for real. On the celebration part, I wasn’t celebrating that I hurt him. I kind of didn’t really peep that he was hurt for real. But like I said, prayers out to that boy and his family. Like the game we play, just stuff happens.”

The Bottom Line – Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Kerby Joseph's handling of the backlash post-game demonstrates a critical attribute for any athlete: resilience. In the face of criticism and labels, Joseph stands firm, focused on his role and the bigger picture – contributing to his team's success. His experience serves as a lesson in maintaining composure and commitment, regardless of external pressures. For Joseph and the Lions, it's not just about the physical game but also about the mental strength to withstand and rise above challenges.