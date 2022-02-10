Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker blasts The Athletic writer for leaving him off Top Free Agents list

On Monday, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic released a list of what he believes will be the Top 75 unrestricted free agents for the 2022 offseason and nine safeties made the cut.

Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker was not one of them and he is not happy.

Upon catching wind of the list, Walker took to Twitter to blast Kapadia for giving his opinion when he has never played football.

“Don’t need anybody to tell me how good I am….. time will for sure tell like it always does,” Walker tweeted.

“I hate when these fake football gurus swear they know football and have never played football..!! That’s like me portraying to be a doctor and never went to school,” Walker added.

Nation, where would you rank Walker on this list?

