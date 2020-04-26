Detroit Lions select FCS quarterback in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, there was a number of Detroit Lions fans who wanted their team to select QB Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 overall pick.

As we now know, Lions GM Bob Quinn elected to go with CB Jeff Okudah at No. 3, further solidifying that he is very happy with Matthew Stafford running the show for the foreseeable future.

With the 2020 draft in the books, some sites have already begun looking ahead towards the 2021 NFL Draft, including Pro Football Network.

According to PFN, the Lions will have the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and they will select North Dakota State quarterback, Trey Lance.

From PFN:

8. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Matthew Stafford is a good quarterback, but for some reason, it isn’t translating into wins for the Detroit Lions. The Lions should start thinking about life after Stafford and this gifted passer from North Dakota State is the best player that no one has ever heard of. Lance’s 2021 draft prospectus will skyrocket when the draft community gives him more attention.

Well, this is certainly interesting.

Nation, is Trey Lance a player who should be on our radar moving through the 2021 season? Could he eventually replace Matthew Stafford as the Detroit Lions QB?