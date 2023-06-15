Detroit Lions sign 2023 2nd Round Draft pick Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions saw fit to draw from the Iowa pipeline in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting LB Jack Campbell. However, that wouldn't be the only Hawkeyes player that would soon be heading to the Motor City. With the 34th overall selection (Round 2), the Lions went with tight end Sam LaPorta.

Sam LaPorta arrives in Detroit with an impressive stat sheet

As was the case with Round 1 Detroit draft selections Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, LaPorta arrives in Detroit as a highly accomplished player. Last season with the Hawkeyes, he hauled in 58 passes for 657 yards and one touchdown. Over the course of his collegiate career, he caught 111 passes for 1,327 yards and four touchdowns.

- Advertisement -

The Lions have officially signed LaPorta to his 1st NFL deal

Minutes ago, it was announced by the Detroit Lions Twitter account that LaPorta has been signed to his first NFL contract.

Wrapping It Up: We're hoping for big things from LaPorta!

Let's hope that the Lions get maximum value from LaPorta, and there's no reason to think that they won't, based on his success at the college level!

We wish LaPorta the best of luck in his upcoming 1st NFL season!