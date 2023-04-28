Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions call Jack Campbell to let him know they are drafting him [Video]

By W.G. Brady
2
0

The Detroit Lions have themselves a new linebacker as they selected Jack Campbell with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Campbell, who was a two-year captain at Iowa, is most certainly a “Dan Campbell Guy” and you can bet he will make an immediate impact on the Lions' defense. On Friday morning, the Lions released a video of their phone call to let Campbell know they were drafting him.

Detroit Lions Jack Campbell

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL Draft began on Thursday night
  • The Lions selected Campbell out of Iowa with the No. 18 overall pick
  • The Lions have released a video of Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and Sheila Hamp calling Jack to let him know they were drafting him

These videos are the best but we wish we could hear what was being said on the other end of the line!

Bottom Line: Campbell is a beast and Lions fans will love him

If you follow Big Ten Football, you are already aware of what kind of player Campbell was with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has the size and physical tools to be a very good (if not GREAT) NFL linebacker, and he proved at Iowa that he is solid against the run and the pass. Lions fans are going to LOVE this kid.

