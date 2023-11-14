Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions announce awful news for Halapoulivaati Vaitai, sign 2 to practice squad

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced some unfortunate news regarding OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, as he has officially been placed on Injured Reserve. Vaitai, who has struggled with knee and back injuries, has had a tumultuous season, starting only three games before being sidelined. His injury woes aren't new, as he missed the entire 2022 season due to a back issue, casting uncertainty on his future in the NFL.

Why it Matters

Despite his hopes for a strong comeback, the latest setback raises concerns about his ability to play in the remainder of the 2023 season. Vaitai's absence is significant for the Lions, considering his experience and the strength he brings to the offensive line.

On a brighter note, Graham Glasgow‘s emergence as a reliable substitute at the right guard position offers some solace. His performance has been a silver lining for the Lions amidst the injury crisis.

Other Roster Moves

To address these changes, the Lions have also tweaked their practice squad. The team signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield and cornerback Kindle Vildor, while releasing running back Devine Ozigbo and cornerback Anthony Averett.

Bottom Line: A Depth Blow

Though Dan Campbell recently announced that Graham Glasgow had passed Vaitai on the depth chart, it is always nice to have another experienced player who can fill in when needed. With Vaitai out, the Lions will now have to look in a different direction for a player who is capable of filling in for Glasgow if need be.

