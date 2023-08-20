Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson, make decision on Mohamed Ibrahim

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed safety Scott Nelson and have waived RB Mohamed Ibrahim. The Lions had originally signed Ibrahim as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Minnesota. The hope was that he would prove himself worthy enough to win the No. 3 running back position.

Why it Matters

During Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions safety Saivion Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered injuries, and head coach Dan Campbell said that both players could be out for a while.

Welcome to Detroit, Scott Nelson

Nelson played four years at the University of Wisconsin and, despite going undrafted in 2022, he found a spot on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Later in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a reserve/futures contract, before releasing him in June.

Tough Break for Ibrahim

This is obviously a tough break for Ibrahim, as he had been having a solid training camp prior to suffering an injury. With that being said, if he clears waivers, he will return to the injured reserve list, and he could always end up on the Lions practice squad.

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Though it is certainly unfortunate that Ibrahim, Smith, and Melifonwu are dealing with injuries, the NFL is always about the next man up. With that being said, let's keep out fingers crossed that all three of those players recover quickly and can help out the team during the 2023 season.