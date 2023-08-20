Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson, make decision on Mohamed Ibrahim

Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson: The Lions have added some secondary help.

Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson, make decision on Mohamed Ibrahim

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed safety Scott Nelson and have waived RB Mohamed Ibrahim. The Lions had originally signed Ibrahim as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Minnesota. The hope was that he would prove himself worthy enough to win the No. 3 running back position.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson, make decision on Mohamed IbrahimWhy it MattersWelcome to Detroit, Scott NelsonTough Break for IbrahimTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Next Man Up
Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson

Why it Matters

During Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions safety Saivion Smith and  Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered injuries, and head coach Dan Campbell said that both players could be out for a while.

Mohamed Ibrahim 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Battles

Welcome to Detroit, Scott Nelson

Nelson played four years at the University of Wisconsin and, despite going undrafted in 2022, he found a spot on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Later in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a reserve/futures contract, before releasing him in June.

Read More

Steven Gilmore impresses Dan Campbell during Detroit Lions' loss to Jaguars

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Preseason Week 3

Detroit Lions snap counts from preseason loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson,mohamed ibrahim

Tough Break for Ibrahim

This is obviously a tough break for Ibrahim, as he had been having a solid training camp prior to suffering an injury. With that being said, if he clears waivers, he will return to the injured reserve list, and he could always end up on the Lions practice squad.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' Updates: The Detroit Lions announced the signing of safety Scott Nelson while waiving RB Mohamed Ibrahim, who had initially been onboarded as an undrafted rookie free agent.
  2. Injury Concerns: During a recent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions saw injuries to safeties Saivion Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Both players could potentially be out for an extended period, as indicated by head coach Dan Campbell.
  3. Future for Ibrahim: Despite his unfortunate injury during a strong training camp, if Mohamed Ibrahim clears waivers, there's a possibility he could return to the injured reserve list or even secure a position on the Lions practice squad.

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Though it is certainly unfortunate that Ibrahim, Smith, and Melifonwu are dealing with injuries, the NFL is always about the next man up. With that being said, let's keep out fingers crossed that all three of those players recover quickly and can help out the team during the 2023 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?