Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 5: Jameson Williams plays more than expected

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 5 win over Panthers

The Detroit Lions came, they saw, and they kicked some Carolina Panthers butt on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. In fact, the Lions dominated from the opening kickoff on their way to an impressive 42-24 victory. With the win, the Lions are now 4-1, and they remain in first place in the NFC North. Let's take a look at the snap counts from this week's game.

Offensive Snap Counts

Here are the offensive snap counts from Sunday's win over the Panthers. As you can see, Jared Goff played fewer than 100% of the snaps for the first time this season, as the Lions put in Teddy Bridgewater for the final series. In addition, Jonah Jackson missed his first three snaps of the season and he was seen leaving Ford Field in a walking boot. Jameson Williams, who was expected to be brought along slowly, ended up playing 47% of the snaps, which was equal to Josh Reynolds and just below Kalif Raymond. Below are the full snap counts from yesterday's game.

Defensive Snap Counts

Not only was Kerby Joseph back in the lineup for the Lions but he played 100% of the snaps on Sunday against the Panthers. Aidan Hutchinson played 61 out of 71 snaps (86%), as he got a few snaps off after getting hit following his epic interception. One interesting note is that John Cominsky played only 34% of the snaps after playing 63% of the snaps in Week 4 against the Packers. Jack Campbell also saw few snaps (45%) compared to his 61% from Week 4.

