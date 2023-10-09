Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 5: Jameson Williams plays more than expected

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 5

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 5 win over Panthers

The Detroit Lions came, they saw, and they kicked some Carolina Panthers butt on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. In fact, the Lions dominated from the opening kickoff on their way to an impressive 42-24 victory. With the win, the Lions are now 4-1, and they remain in first place in the NFC North. Let's take a look at the snap counts from this week's game.

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 5 win over PanthersOffensive Snap CountsDefensive Snap CountsTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Moving Forward
Offensive Snap Counts

Here are the offensive snap counts from Sunday's win over the Panthers. As you can see, Jared Goff played fewer than 100% of the snaps for the first time this season, as the Lions put in Teddy Bridgewater for the final series. In addition, Jonah Jackson missed his first three snaps of the season and he was seen leaving Ford Field in a walking boot. Jameson Williams, who was expected to be brought along slowly, ended up playing 47% of the snaps, which was equal to Josh Reynolds and just below Kalif Raymond. Below are the full snap counts from yesterday's game.

Defensive Snap Counts

Not only was Kerby Joseph back in the lineup for the Lions but he played 100% of the snaps on Sunday against the Panthers. Aidan Hutchinson played 61 out of 71 snaps (86%), as he got a few snaps off after getting hit following his epic interception. One interesting note is that John Cominsky played only 34% of the snaps after playing 63% of the snaps in Week 4 against the Packers. Jack Campbell also saw few snaps (45%) compared to his 61% from Week 4.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions Dominate Panthers: The Detroit Lions delivered a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers, securing an impressive 42-24 victory at Ford Field. Right from the opening kickoff, the Lions took control of the game and maintained their momentum throughout.
  2. Lions Stand Strong at 4-1: With this commanding win, the Lions solidified their position with a 4-1 record for the season. Their strong start has kept them firmly in first place in the NFC North, establishing them as early contenders in their division.
  3. Snap Count Insights: Notable snap count observations include Jared Goff playing fewer than 100% of the snaps for the first time this season, with Teddy Bridgewater stepping in for the final series. Additionally, Jonah Jackson missed snaps due to an injury, while Jameson Williams played a significant 47% of the snaps, matching Josh Reynolds and trailing just behind Kalif Raymond. On the defensive side, Kerby Joseph's return saw him play 100% of the snaps, while players like Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky had varying snap percentages.
Bottom Line: Moving Forward

The Detroit Lions showcased their dominance against the Carolina Panthers, securing an impressive victory that places them at 4-1 for the season. With a grip on first place in the NFC North, the Lions are proving to be early contenders in the league. The snap count insights reveal interesting developments within the team, including changes in playing time and notable performances from key players. As the season unfolds, the Lions' determination and performance will continue to be a focal point for fans and analysts alike.

