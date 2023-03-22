Detroit Lions drop in NFL Power Rankings, despite free-agency frenzy

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season on a high note, winning eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. The team followed that up by making some solid additions in free agency, including signing defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Emmanuel Mosley, along with running back David Montgomery. The Lions also re-signed some of their most important free agents so far this offseason, yet, they have dropped in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

Detroit Lions drop in NFL Power Rankings

Despite making some solid moves, the Lions have dropped in the latest NFL Power Rankings, falling from No. 9 to No. 11. Dan Hanzus from NFL.com has listed the Lions as one of the teams that have taken a step back this offseason, despite their free-agency frenzy.

According to Hanzus, “the Lions lit up the league on offense last season, but they were held back at times by a defense that took time to find its footing. Free agency has brought reinforcements on Aaron Glenn's side of the ball, specifically in the secondary: Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley were added at cornerback before the team came to terms with standout former Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on a one-year deal. Gardner-Johnson had a league-leading six interceptions this past season despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney. A stronger back end is good news for Detroit's front seven — the table is set for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to make a big jump in Year 2.”

Bottom Line: Power Rankings don't mean anything

While the Lions have made some solid additions in free agency, they have dropped in the latest NFL Power Rankings. In the big picture, power rankings don't mean much at all, but it is fun to see the Lions hovering around the Top 10. Regardless of what the rankings say, the Lions will need to show significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball in 2023 to live up to their potential and hopefully make a run in the playoffs.