57.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions swap tight ends, 1st round picks with Chargers in mock draft

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, land 3 studs in full 7-round NFL mock draft

We are less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, or in other words, the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Dan Orlovsky says Matthew Stafford will win Super Bowl, Darius Slay weighs in

If you have followed former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on social media or during his appearances while working...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

If I had to give an honest estimate, I would say that I have browsed at least 1,235,754 mock drafts in the past three months. That being said, of every mock I have looked at (until now), none have included the trade proposal that Bill Barnwell included in his lastest mock which was published on ESPN.com.

In his “2020 NFL Mock Draft with all trades,” Barwell has the Detroit Lions swapping tight ends and first-round picks with the Los Angeles Chargers as part of a deal that is interesting, to say the least.

From ESPN.com:

Lions get: 1-6, 2-37, TE Hunter Henry
Chargers get: 1-3, 5-151, TE Jesse James

Assuming the first two picks go as planned with Joe Burrow and Chase Youngcoming off the board, the Lions are in the catbird seat in this draft. The Giants haven’t traded down since 2006, so unless general manager Dave Gettleman gets hacked by his computer guys, any team that wants to get ahead of the Dolphins at No. 5 is going to talk to the Lions. With Detroit coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn likely all-in for their jobs in 2020, though, I wonder whether the Lions will place a premium on adding at least one veteran as opposed to amassing as many picks as possible.

Nominally, the Lions don’t need a tight end, given that they drafted T.J. Hockenson in the first round of last year’s draft and tight ends typically break out in Year 2. With Patricia and Quinn coming from New England, though, I’m quite confident they were drilled by Bill Belichick in how valuable one star tight end can be, let alone two. The Lions wanted to run the ball more under Darrell Bevell last season and would be adding a good blocker and a very good pass-catcher in Henry, who would be in line for an extension. They could still add cornerback Jeff Okudah, linebacker Isaiah Simmons or defensive tackle Derrick Brown at No. 6.

The Chargers would be acquiring James on a three-year, $14.6 million deal, but the real benefit would be moving up past the Dolphins to draft their choice of quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jordan Love. Losing Henry would hurt their new quarterback, of course, but Henry’s injury issues suggest that they might be better off not signing the 25-year-old to a long-term extension.

Nation, this deal seems very unlikely but if it went down, would you be happy?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleGame of the Day: Red Wings advance to Western Conference Finals with shutout win over Blues (VIDEO)
Next article2 NFL mock draft scenarios involve Detroit Lions trading back into Round 1

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

2 NFL mock draft scenarios involve Detroit Lions trading back into Round 1

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently put out an NFL mock draft piece titled, "2020 NFL Mock Draft with all trades: 32 picks, 32 trades...
Read more

Report: NFL virtual off-season officially approved

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on a voluntary offseason program for 2020. The virtual period can begin on...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions showing interest in multiple QBs

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Though it will not be for at least another year (or more), the Detroit Lions will eventually move on without Matthew Stafford as their...
Read more

Peter King says there are 2 possibilities for Detroit Lions if they cannot trade down

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be plenty of reports/rumors about...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.