If you live behind-the-scenes videos, you are in for a treat as the Detroit Lions have taken to Twitter to tease a video that will be released on Sunday night.

The video is being touted as a 37 minute behind-the-scenes look at the Lions 2021 NFL Draft.

According to the Lions, the video will be released at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Don’t worry, we will cover the video when it drops.