When it comes to training camp, every single NFL team hopes and prays that they can get to Week 1 of the regular season without losing too many players to injury during practice. According to a report from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News, Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra suffered an injury during Monday's practice in Allen Park.

Detroit Lions TE Shane Zylstra suffers injury at Training Camp

Here is what Justin Rogers tweeted out just moments ago regarding Zylstra's injury:

“Shane Zylstra taken to the locker room with a right leg injury after getting hit low by cornerback Khalil Dorsey,” Rogers tweeted. “Not an illegal hit, but definitely not the kind you want to deliver against a teammate in practice.”

Zylstra Expectations for 2023

Heading into the 2022 season, expectations were extremely low for Zylstra, as starter T.J. Hockenson was to go-to tight end for the Lions. But when Hockenson was traded, Zylstra was promoted to the Lions roster, and over the final 10 games, he got a decent amount of playing time, and he made the best of it by catching four touchdown passes. With that being said, the Lions went out and selected Sam LaPorta in the 2023 NFL Draft, and as it currently stands, Zylstra is probably 4th on the depth chart when it comes to the tight end position.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Key Points

Lions tight end Shane Zylstra has been injured during a training camp practice session.

Zylstra stepped up to a more prominent role on the Lions roster after T.J. Hockenson was traded in the 2022 season.

The severity of Zylstra's injury remains unknown, but it could potentially impact his position in the team.

Bottom Line: Wishing for the Best

Hopefully, this injury is something minor, and Zylstra only misses a short period of time for the Lions. That being said, whether or not he makes the roster may come down to whether the Lions keep three or four tight ends on their initial 53-man roster.