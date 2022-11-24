Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day rooting guide

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions are in the playoff hunt
  • Which other teams should you root for on Thanksgiving Day?

Happy Thanksgiving, Nation!!! It’s Thanksgiving Day, which means spending time with family, reflecting on what we are thankful for, eating tons of food, oh, and watching our Detroit Lions! In just a matter of hours, the Lions will host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field with the hopes of winning their fourth-straight game, and putting themselves right square in the middle of the NFC Playoff picture. Of course, we will all be rooting for the Lions to throw the Bills through a table, but Lions fans also have a couple of other teams to they should root for today.

Rumor_ Michigan makes decision on B...
Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day rooting guide

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Rooting Guide

The Lions have plenty of work to do if they want to earn a playoff spot, and it all starts with them winning on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.

But what other teams should we be rooting for on Thanksgiving Day?

Featured Videos

Here is the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day rooting guide for 2022:

Dallas Cowboys (7-3) over New York Giants (7-3) – 4:30 p.m. FOX

Both the Cowboys and Giants have the same record, but at this point, it seems like the Cowboys are destined for a playoff spot, so we may as well root to catch the Giants at some point.

New England Patriots (6-4) over Minnesota Vikings (8-2) – 8:20 p.m. NBC

Though there is no chance that we will catch the Vikings in the standings, when creating a rooting guide that focuses on getting into the playoffs, we always root for AFC teams to beat NFC teams.

Enjoy your Detroit Lions Thanksgiving!

gear up detroit shop
biting kneecaps
detroit lions thanksgiving

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Detroit Lions make decision on Josh Reynolds’ Thanksgiving availability
Next Article Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Dallas Cowboys to wear classic throwback uniform on Thanksgiving
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michigan Ohio State
Michigan scores 69, 75, 45, 75, and 85 yards TDs vs. Ohio State [Video]
U of M
Jim Harbaugh Michigan
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan’s dominance over Ohio State ‘wasn’t anything new’
U of M
Mike Sainristil Michigan
Michigan CB Mike Sainristil plants ‘Block M’ flag at midfield following win over Ohio State [Video]
U of M
Cornelius Johnson
Cornelius Johnson plays hero in the first half for the Michigan Wolverines [VIDEO]
U of M
Lost your password?