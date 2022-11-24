Happy Thanksgiving, Nation!!! It’s Thanksgiving Day, which means spending time with family, reflecting on what we are thankful for, eating tons of food, oh, and watching our Detroit Lions! In just a matter of hours, the Lions will host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field with the hopes of winning their fourth-straight game, and putting themselves right square in the middle of the NFC Playoff picture. Of course, we will all be rooting for the Lions to throw the Bills through a table, but Lions fans also have a couple of other teams to they should root for today.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Rooting Guide

The Lions have plenty of work to do if they want to earn a playoff spot, and it all starts with them winning on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.

But what other teams should we be rooting for on Thanksgiving Day?

Here is the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day rooting guide for 2022:

Dallas Cowboys (7-3) over New York Giants (7-3) – 4:30 p.m. FOX

Both the Cowboys and Giants have the same record, but at this point, it seems like the Cowboys are destined for a playoff spot, so we may as well root to catch the Giants at some point.

New England Patriots (6-4) over Minnesota Vikings (8-2) – 8:20 p.m. NBC

Though there is no chance that we will catch the Vikings in the standings, when creating a rooting guide that focuses on getting into the playoffs, we always root for AFC teams to beat NFC teams.

Enjoy your Detroit Lions Thanksgiving!