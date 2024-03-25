Detroit Lions to get new Color Rush Uniforms for 2024

Detroit Lions to get new Color Rush Uniforms

The Detroit Lions are set to refresh their on-field appearance with new uniforms in 2024, marking their first major update since 2018. According to team president Rod Wood, the upcoming changes will honor the Lions’ traditional colors while adding a modern twist. Notably, the all-gray color rush uniforms will be replaced, and new pants options will be introduced, providing the team with more variety in their game-day attire. This update is anticipated to be well-received by players and fans alike, as it reflects a blend of respect for the team’s history and a move towards a more contemporary style.

What Did Rod Wood Say About the Lions’ New Uniforms

“They’re honoring our traditional color with a little updating and twist,” Wood said. “And it gives us a lot more options, too. We’re going to introduce a couple different pant options that can go with jerseys, so it will give us different options to wear during the season.”

Wood noted that the players are liking the new uniforms.

“We had a number of them go through a photoshoot and I think they were all very, very excited about them,” Wood said. “We’ve got a few players who really care about uniforms, and those that do were very happy with what they saw.”



The Bottom Line – A New Era of Lions' Style

As the Detroit Lions prepare to unveil their new uniforms, anticipation is building for what promises to be a significant enhancement to the team’s visual identity. With a focus on honoring tradition while incorporating modern elements, the Lions are poised to make a statement both on and off the field. As the reveal date approaches, all eyes will be on Detroit to see how the Lions’ new look will shape their presence in the 2024 NFL season and beyond.