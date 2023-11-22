Detroit Lions to honor John Madden with special Thanksgiving Day uniform patch [Photo]

Detroit Lions to honor John Madden with special Thanksgiving Day uniform patch

The NFL is paying homage to the legendary John Madden on Thanksgiving Day, a day deeply cherished by the Pro Football Hall of Famer. In a heartfelt tribute, all teams playing on Thursday, including our Detroit Lions, will sport a special patch honoring Madden.

Why it Matters

Madden's presence as a coach, where he led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory, and as a beloved television analyst, especially during Thanksgiving games, left an indelible mark on football. His enthusiasm and insight enriched the experience for fans and players alike.

A Patch to Honor Madden

The patch, featuring Madden's black and gold silhouette above the jersey's heart, signifies not just a token of remembrance but a celebration of his profound impact on the game.

A Commemorative Coin To Honor A Legend

The NFL’s initiative to honor Madden with a unique coin for the game's coin toss—showcasing his image and a six-legged turducken, further highlights his affection for Thanksgiving football.

In honor of #MaddenThanksgiving, a special coin featuring a silhouette of John Madden on one side (Heads) and a six-legged turducken on the reverse side (Tails) will be used for the coin toss before each Thanksgiving game. pic.twitter.com/pcFQ0Zf5Jq — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, to wear patches honoring John Madden on Thanksgiving. The Madden patch is a tribute to his legacy as a coach and broadcaster. The NFL also introduces a special coin featuring Madden's image and a turducken.

Bottom Line – A Thanksgiving Tribute to a Beloved Icon

As the Detroit Lions and other NFL teams don the John Madden memorial patch this Thanksgiving, they are participating in a tribute that transcends the boundaries of the game. This gesture serves as a reminder of the joy and passion Madden brought to football, particularly on Thanksgiving Day. It’s a fitting salute to a man who was not just a coach or a broadcaster, but a true ambassador of the sport, whose enthusiasm and love for the game enriched the experiences of millions of football fans across the country.