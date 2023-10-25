Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Trade Rumors: 3 Players Linked to Lions

We are already in Week 8 of the 2023 regular season, which means the NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. In fact, this year's deadline is at 4:00 p.m. EST on Halloween, which means the Detroit Lions have less than one week to get a deal done if that is their plan. In a recent article by Charles Robinson, he links the Lions to three players.

Which 3 Players Did Charles Robinson Link to the Lions?

Robinson believes the Lions could potentially be in on EDGE Brian Burns, WR Marquise Brown, and CB Patrick Surtain.

Detroit could be the team that gets aggressive and makes calls on the upper-tier pass rushers, the mid-to-high-level cornerbacks and maybe even a wide receiver if there’s a good deal to be had. Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown is another name that came up with a line drawn to the Lions by another front office. And one team that has been doing some work on Carolina Panthers edge Brian Burns seemed to think Detroit could be a trade rival for his services. This also might be the only team that makes sense in a blowout offer for Patrick Surtain, given how it would fit Detroit’s future salary stack on defense.

It would be more surprising if the Lions did nothing at all.

Will the Lions Make a Big Move?

Though I would LOVE to add Brian Burns to the Lions' defense, I just don't think GM Brad Holmes will make a big move that will require giving up a great deal of draft capital. If the Lions were truly one player away from being the favorites to win the Super Bowl, then sure. At this point, I don't believe that Holmes feels the team is in that position.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

The Detroit Lions are considering their options as the trade deadline approaches. While three players have been linked to the team, the Lions' decision may hinge on their assessment of their Super Bowl contention prospects. General Manager Brad Holmes' approach appears measured, with a focus on the team's long-term development. Whether the Lions make a substantial move or not remains a question mark as the deadline looms.

