Detroit Lions trade up, draft linebacker Derrick Barnes

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes continues to wheel and deal.

After selecting USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown with their 4th round selection, they traded up back into the 4th round. They used their second of back to back 4th round picks on Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes.

The six foot, 238 lb. Barnes won second-team All-Big Ten honors last season, and has put up 209 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons.